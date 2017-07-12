Exclusive: Roger Stone Responds To Obama's Lawsuit Against Him And President Trump

Image Credits: Joe Raedle/Getty Images.

Alex Jones discuss the Democrat establishment’s outrageous lawsuit aimed at Roger Stone as well as the Trump campaign.

The lawsuit, introduced by “Protect Democracy,” a group run by former Obama administration lawyers, is absurdly alleging that Stone and the Trump campaign somehow conspired with Russia to have their personal information exposed in the trove of Democratic emails and files released by WikiLeaks last year.

The New York Times noted Wednesday that the 44-page complaint “does not contain any hard evidence” whatsoever of collusion, but instead seeks to “depose witnesses and obtain campaign emails and other documents…”

Stone has called the move “a publicity play” and has instructed his attorneys to “seek sanctions against the lawyers involved for the filing of a ridiculous frivolous lawsuit.”

The unfounded attack against Stone and the president represents yet another desperate attempt to dismiss Trump’s election win.

Watch Live: Obama Lawyer Suing Roger Stone & Donald Trump

Clueless Pelosi: Schumer and I ‘The Voices For Winning’ Back Congress

Google Exposé Reveals Scam Behind Climate Change

Trump Supporter Viciously Beaten At NYC Bar

Science Mag: Have Fewer Children to Stop “Global Warming”

