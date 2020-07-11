Exclusive! Roger Stone Responds To Trump Clemency + Wayfair Scandal Assessed

On this special Saturday broadcast, Alex Jones breaks down President Trump’s commutation of Roger Stone’s jail sentence and what that means for the Deep State traitors and their failed narrative going forward into the November presidential election. Also Jones explains what’s really behind the Wayfair “sex trafficking” story that’s blown up on social media, forcing the company to respond.

Alex Jones explains how the Wayfair scandal is a mockingbird distraction from what’s really going on with Epstein madam Ghislaine Maxwell’s recent arrest regarding child sex trafficking and blackmailing of powerful elites.

