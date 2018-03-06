Roger Stone joins David Knight to discuss former Trump aide Sam Nunberg’s series of wild interviews Monday, regarding Trump, Mueller and the Russia investigation.

The former Trump campaign adviser’s on-air outbursts were reminiscent of Howard Beale’s famous saying, “I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take it anymore,” from the movie Network.

Nunberg claims Mueller is using him to get to Roger Stone and says Roger did nothing wrong.

Stone explains how the entire Mueller investigation is a distraction from the fact that the Obama FBI and DOJ colluded with Hillary Clinton and used fabricated evidence to spy on the Trump campaign during the 2016 election.