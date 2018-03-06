Roger Stone joins David Knight to discuss former Trump aide Sam Nunberg’s series of wild interviews Monday, regarding Trump, Mueller and the Russia investigation.

The former Trump campaign adviser’s on-air outbursts were reminiscent of Howard Beale’s famous saying, “I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take it anymore,” from the movie Network.

Nunberg claims Mueller is using him to get to Roger Stone and says Roger did nothing wrong.

Stone explains how the entire Mueller investigation is a distraction from the fact that the Obama FBI and DOJ colluded with Hillary Clinton and used fabricated evidence to spy on the Trump campaign during the 2016 election.


Related Articles

Deep State Panics: America No Longer Believes Us!

Deep State Panics: America No Longer Believes Us!

Globalism
Comments
Satanists Sue To Stop Pro-Life Law

Satanists Sue To Stop Pro-Life Law

Hot News
Comments

Watch Live: Operation Paul Revere 2018 Broadcast – Save Free Speech!

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Newspaper Calls Pelosi “Most Right-Wing Candidate” in Bay Area District

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Operation Paul Revere 2018 Broadcast: Free Speech Hangs in the Balance

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Comments