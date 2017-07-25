Exclusive: Roger Stone Reveals Sessions On Way Out - Here's The Short List For Next AG

In an Infowars exclusive, Roger Stone gives you inside knowledge on how Donald Trump feels about Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

