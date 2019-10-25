Exclusive: Roger Stone Talks Trump Impeachment, 2020 Election, Ukrainegate & Will Trump Resign?

Image Credits: Mark Wilson/Getty Images.

Trump insider Roger Stone plans to discuss the ongoing impeachment crisis – and whether he sees any circumstances in which President Trump would resign.

Stone, the former Nixon aide who experienced the 1974 impeachment drama, also offers advice to Trump starting at Noon Central and reveals if he thinks the Senate will convict the president if he’s impeached by the House.

Furthermore, he gives his take on the suggestion that Hillary Clinton may enter the 2020 race – and whether impeachment will help Trump’s re-election chances given the circumstances.

Roger Stone breaks his silence in this powerful exclusive interview compiled here for you:

Stone, an ingrained DC insider, also explains, if any, the parallels between the ongoing crisis and that of former President Bill Clinton, the second impeachment of which Stone had a front row seat to witness.

Other key points include the situation in Syria and how it plays out in the backdrop of everything going on in Washington.

This is an exclusive interview you’re not going to want to miss. Tune in and send it to your friends and family who also aren’t going to want to miss it!

Watch the livestream of Roger Stone on the Alex Jones Show:

