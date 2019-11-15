EXCLUSIVE: Roger Stone's Spiritual Adviser Says Embattled Political Operative Has "Turned to God"

As a former colleague from President Trump’s 2016 campaign delivered damning testimony in the perjury trial of right-wing gadfly Roger Stone, the accused sat quietly at the defense table and did something no one expected: He read the Bible.

The sight of Mr. Stone quietly thumbing through the Good Book contrasted sharply with the outlandish persona of the longtime GOP operative whose profane and vulgar texts dominated the prosecution’s case.

Randy Lancaster-Short wasn’t surprised, though. He’s been Mr. Stone’s spiritual adviser for the past two years and handed his friend the Bible, recognizing it was what he needed at that moment when a one-time campaign ally, Rick Gates, threw him under the bus.

“Well, that is something nice you can say about Rick Gates, he got Roger Stone to read the Bible,” Mr. Lancaster-Short said with a laugh.

Read More