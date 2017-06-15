Infowars is preparing to release tonight the full Megyn Kelly interview with Alex Jones originally set to air on NBC this Sunday evening.
Kelly’s first promo for the show, published on Twitter last Sunday, contradicts the host’s private statements to Alex Jones in which she claimed the interview would not be a blatant hit-piece.
Stay tuned to infowars.com for updates.
Exclusive Sneak Peek @RealAlexJones @megynkelly The Interview! Full Interview to be released tonight on https://t.co/5KtICEUspi #NBCFakeNews pic.twitter.com/haeQxMrm74
— Rob Dew (@DewsNewz) June 15, 2017
MORE: How Alex Jones Outsmarted Megyn Kelly