Infowars is preparing to release tonight the full Megyn Kelly interview with Alex Jones originally set to air on NBC this Sunday evening.

Kelly’s first promo for the show, published on Twitter last Sunday, contradicts the host’s private statements to Alex Jones in which she claimed the interview would not be a blatant hit-piece.

Stay tuned to infowars.com for updates.

MORE: How Alex Jones Outsmarted Megyn Kelly


