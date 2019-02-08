Exclusive: Surveillance Footage of Roger Stone Raid Appears to Show Authorities Directing CNN

Video surveillance footage of the FBI raid on Roger Stone’s house appears to show authorities giving directions to awaiting CNN reporters before the arrest, prompting fresh speculation as to whether the news network was tipped off in advance.

Despite the road leading to Stone’s home being closed off at both ends, a CNN camera crew and reporters were allowed inside the bubble to catch events live as they unfolded. According to Stone, his neighbors who were out walking their dogs were told to go inside, but CNN was allowed to stay.



Video:

Still Photos;

During an interview following the raid, CNN producer David Shortell admitted that he was “waiting” outside Roger Stone’s house at 5am, an hour before FBI agents and police arrived to arrest the former Donald Trump associate.

Shortell claimed that his “reporter’s instinct” was to thank and that he “thought maybe something was happening” because of “unusual Grand Jury activity in Washington DC yesterday”.

CNN producer @davidgshortell describes the moment Roger Stone was taken into custody by the FBI. The longtime Donald Trump associate has been indicted by a grand jury on charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller https://t.co/wUJEIkKDTw pic.twitter.com/AJ3JWWSHs3 — CNN (@CNN) January 25, 2019

However, despite vigorous denials by CNN, questions continued to swirl.

Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker suggested during his testimony earlier today before the House Judiciary Committee that CNN may have been tipped off to the FBI’s raid, prompting CNN justice correspondent Evan Perez to accuse Whitaker of “trying to give oxygen to a conspiracy”.

As we reported earlier, the surveillance footage itself was not released by Stone and was likely leaked by someone inside the House or Senate intelligence committee.

Roger Stone will be on the Alex Jones Show today to discuss latest developments.

More exclusive photos from the raid can be seen below. Video footage will be added to this article later.

