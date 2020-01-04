Exclusive! Trump Struck Iran To Stop Globalist WWIII Plot

Alex Jones breaks down in this exclusive video why President Trump ordered the targeted killing of Iran’s top military commander General Qassam Soleimani and how it actually thwarted the globalist plot to spark World War III.

