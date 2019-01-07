Exclusive: Trump to Declare National Emergency Tomorrow Night from Oval Office

President Trump plans to address illegal immigration from the Oval Office Tuesday night, declaring the crisis at the southern border a “national emergency,” according to sources.

I am pleased to inform you that I will Address the Nation on the Humanitarian and National Security crisis on our Southern Border. Tuesday night at 9:00 P.M. Eastern. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2019

“I am pleased to inform you that I will Address the Nation on the Humanitarian and National Security crisis on our Southern Border. Tuesday night at 9:00 P.M. Eastern,” the president tweeted Monday.

Networks will reportedly air the address which will be held in the Oval Office, according to a Bloomberg News reporter.

The networks have agreed to air Trump's prime time Oval Office address. https://t.co/po17UihttW — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 7, 2019

As reported Monday, the White House has tapped the Army Corps of Engineers to help build the wall, should the president declare a National Emergency.

The president will also head to the US-Mexico border on Thursday, according to the White House Press Secretary.

President @realDonaldTrump will travel to the Southern border on Thursday to meet with those on the frontlines of the national security and humanitarian crisis. More details will be announced soon. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 7, 2019

