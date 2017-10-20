Exclusive: Trump to Release JFK Assassination Files

President Trump is expected to declassify CIA documents relating to the JFK assassination which may finally debunk the official story that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone.

The president spoke to Infowars correspondent Roger Stone on Thursday about releasing more JFK files to the public to the dismay of the CIA.

“He was all ears,” Stone said. “The president believes in transparency… he believes in the public’s right to know.”

“I am optimistic that the president is going to do the right thing.”

The JFK Assassination Records Collection Act of 1992 mandated that the assassination records would be released in late 2017 unless “the president certifies that continued postponement is made necessary by an identifiable harm… of such gravity that it outweighs the public interest in disclosure.”

There’s no indication that President Trump will block the release.

“Now, a very good White House source – not the president – told me that CIA Director Mike Pompeo has been lobbying the president to furiously not to release these documents.”

“Why? Because I believe they show Oswald was trained, nurtured and put into place by the CIA.”

“It sheds very bad light on the Deep State, the very same characters trying to take down our president right now,” Stone added.

