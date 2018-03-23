Exclusive: U.S. warship sails near disputed islands in South China Sea, officials say

Image Credits: Wiki.

A U.S. Navy destroyer carried out a “freedom of navigation” operation on Friday, coming within 12 nautical miles of an artificial island built by China in the South China Sea, U.S. officials told Reuters.

The operation, which infuriated Beijing, was the latest attempt to counter what Washington sees as China’s efforts to limit freedom of navigation in the strategic waters.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the USS Mustin traveled close to Mischief Reef in the Spratly Islands and carried out maneuvering operations. China has territorial disputes with its neighbors over the area.

The United States has criticized China’s construction of islands and build-up of military facilities in the area, and is concerned they could be used to restrict free nautical movement.

Read more


Related Articles

FRANCE TERROR ATTACK: 2 Dead, Dozen Injured as ISIS Gunman Takes Hostages In Supermarket

FRANCE TERROR ATTACK: 2 Dead, Dozen Injured as ISIS Gunman Takes Hostages In Supermarket

World at War
Comments
Foreign Wives of Islamic State Fighters Sentenced to Death in Iraq

Foreign Wives of Islamic State Fighters Sentenced to Death in Iraq

World at War
Comments

Every Five Days, Murderers Kill a White Farmer in South Africa

World at War
Comments

Israel admits bombing suspected Syrian nuclear reactor in 2007, warns Iran

World at War
Comments

Moscow Warns Washington Against Syrian Strike

World at War
Comments

Comments