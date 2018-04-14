Exclusive: US General Leaks Secret Plan To Overthrow Syria, Start WWIII

Alex Jones breaks down the globalists’ plan to overthrow seven nations in five years – including Syria – which was first exposed by retired General Wesley Clark over a decade ago.

ISIS was created by the Obama administration, including Hillary Clinton and the Deep State as an instrument to facilitate that very plan, and false flag chemical attacks are meant to prompt military action to overthrow Syrian president Bashar al Assad.

Will Planet Earth Commit Suicide?:

Russia Vows To Retaliate For Syria Strike:


Related Articles

Video: Ingraham and Gorka's Heated Debate Over Syria Strike

Video: Ingraham and Gorka’s Heated Debate Over Syria Strike

U.S. News
Comments
Watch: Tucker And Alan Dershowitz Ruin James Comey’s Night

Watch: Tucker And Alan Dershowitz Ruin James Comey’s Night

U.S. News
Comments

Fmr Deputy Director McCabe Admonished FBI Officials For His Own Leaks

U.S. News
Comments

Comey Admits He Hid That Dems Funded Steele Dossier From Trump – ‘Wasn’t Necessary For My Goal’

U.S. News
Comments

Voters May Get Chance to Vote on Splitting California into 3 States

U.S. News
Comments

Comments