Exclusive: US General Leaks Secret Plan To Overthrow Syria, Start WWIII

Alex Jones breaks down the globalists’ plan to overthrow seven nations in five years – including Syria – which was first exposed by retired General Wesley Clark over a decade ago.

ISIS was created by the Obama administration, including Hillary Clinton and the Deep State as an instrument to facilitate that very plan, and false flag chemical attacks are meant to prompt military action to overthrow Syrian president Bashar al Assad.

