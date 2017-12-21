Exclusive: US Making Plans For 'Bloody Nose’ Military Attack on North Korea

America is drawing up plans for a “bloody nose” military attack on North Korea to stop its nuclear weapons program, The Telegraph understands.

The White House has “dramatically” stepped up preparation for a military solution in recent months amid fears diplomacy is not working, well-placed sources said.

One option is destroying a launch site before it is used by the regime for a new missile test. Stockpiles of weapons could also be targeted.

The hope is that military force would show Kim Jong-un that America is “serious” about stopping further nuclear development and trigger negotiations.

