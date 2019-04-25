Exclusive Video: Max Keiser & Alex Jones Discuss Trump's Deep State Counterpunch

On his way to bullhorn the White House, Alex Jones bumped into Max Keiser. (MaxKeiser.com)

Jones and Keiser discussed Trump’s response to the Deep State Russia witch-hunt, the 2020 election and how Alex refused $10k from Max years ago that would have been worth more than $50 million at the cryptocurrency’s height.

Watch the full, uncut 22-minute interview below:


