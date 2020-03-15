EXCLUSIVE VIDEO REPORT: The Scourge Of Hoplophobia Revealed!!

Hoplophobia, an irrational morbid fear of guns, is being perpetuated by anti-American mainstream media hysteria and power-hungry leftist politicians. This campaign for total government control must stop!

Virginia Senate candidate and veteran Tom Speciale explains how this gun phobia has become a pervasive condition in Washington D.C. and in liberal cities across the country, and explains why politicians with hoplophobia should not be tasked with drafting firearm legislation.

The Perfect Storm For A Global Currency Reset

'Remove Trump For Coronavirus Response,' Says Deep State + Ted Nugent Live

WATCH LIVE: President Trump Declares National Emergency Over Coronavirus Outbreak

Story Hour Drag Queens Protest Against Parental Rights

Watch: Professional Leagues Are Canceling Games and Postponing Seasons to Stop Coronavirus Spread

