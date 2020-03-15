EXCLUSIVE VIDEO REPORT: The Scourge Of Hoplophobia Revealed!!

Hoplophobia, an irrational morbid fear of guns, is being perpetuated by anti-American mainstream media hysteria and power-hungry leftist politicians. This campaign for total government control must stop!

Virginia Senate candidate and veteran Tom Speciale explains how this gun phobia has become a pervasive condition in Washington D.C. and in liberal cities across the country, and explains why politicians with hoplophobia should not be tasked with drafting firearm legislation.

Be prepared! Secure your bottle of Survival Shield X-2 nascent iodine for 40% off now!