Exclusive: Washington Post Working With Mueller Inquisition to Frame Roger Stone & Alex Jones

The Washington Post is set to publish a false story claiming that Jerome Corsi was hired by Infowars at the behest of Roger Stone as part of a “hush money” operation and that this is a line of inquiry for the Mueller investigation into Russian collusion.Alex Jones delivers an emergency message to all patriots!
Corsi is under investigation for information alleging that he possessed advance knowledge that WikiLeaks had hacked the emails of John Podesta and passed this information on to Stone.
In an email sent yesterday to lawyer Marc Randazza, the Washington Post’s Rosalind Helderman states, “I’ve been able to confirm that Robert Mueller’s investigators have been asking witnesses about the financial relationship between Infowars and Jerome Corsi and Roger Stone’s role in helping Corsi get his Infowars job.”
Asking why Infowars hired Corsi, Helderman states, “Mueller seems to be exploring that the job was hush money in some way.”
Corsi was hired by Infowars in January 2017 to set up a Washington bureau. His contract renewed in January 2018 but then the relationship was ended in June 2018. Corsi was paid routine 6 months severance pay.
Corsi was hired at a time when the Roger Stone-Corsi conspiracy theory nexus tied to Wikileaks was not even being circulated. Corsi was fired because of his failure to adequately establish a Washington bureau, his failure to maintain White House press credentials, and his generally poor work performance.
Infowars hiring Corsi had nothing whatsoever to do with Wikileaks or any kind of “hush money” operation, which is an absurd claim. He was hired to establish a DC presence for Infowars. This took place almost two years before Corsi was subpoenaed to testify in the Special Counsel investigation.
This false report shows the lengths the media and the Mueller investigation is prepared to go to in order to frame Roger Stone and Alex Jones.
The Washington Post is trying to spin standard severance pay as proof of some sort of ‘collusion’ – with no evidence whatsoever to back it up.
The idea that Alex Jones and his father, Dr. David Jones, would be engaged in such a scheme is completely ludicrous.
The witch hunt against prominent Trump supporters in the media is intensifying, with attempts to entrap innocent people becoming routine. Many have buckled under the pressure, but Jones and Stone refuse to back down.
The move represents a huge inquisition and an effort to set up and persecute any prominent supporter of Trump or anyone in his orbit in anticipation of impeaching Trump himself.
Comment by Roger Stone;
Jerry Corsi’s claim that he provided a memo to me regarding the Podesta brothers business dealings as part of a “cover-up “is both categorically false and ludicrous not to mention illogical. Cover up for what? Corsi claim that he told me that John Podesta’s emails had been stolen is without foundation or corroboration.
My tweet regarding the Podesta brothers of Aug 21 was not controversial for six weeks after I posted it and is based on information regarding their Russian business dealings from all public sources. Exactly what act did I need to cover up?
It should be noted that Dr. Corsi denies having any communication or contact with the WikiLeaks or Julian Assange whatsoever.
This is certainly reflected in the fact that all of Dr. Corsi‘s prognostications regarding the WikiLeaks disclosures to me turned out to be incorrect.
Corsi’s claim that I knew about the NBC/Billy Bush tape in advance and directed him to do anything about it is yet another lie without a shred of evidence or corroboration to prove this baseless charge.
I did recommend him for his position at InfoWars where he served as Washington bureau chief until he was fired after a drunken meltdown in a Washington DC restaurant. I also recommended him for various freelance writing gigs because he is both an excellent writer and researcher.
I assisted him because he was constantly whining about being broke. The claim that any of my recommendations were arrangements for “hush money “is both ridiculous and false. I had no need of any such arrangement nor the ability to deliver employment to him for anything other than actual work performed.
Any inquiry regarding Corsi’s compensation from Infowars should be directed to them as I am myself an independent contractor and as such am not privy to that information.
The deep state seeks to fabricate some misdeed by the Trump campaign that is sold as Russian collusion. That way they can remove both Donald Trump and vice President Mike Pence paving the way for Nancy Pelosi to become president. Pelosi will then appoint Hillary Clinton to the vacant Vice Presidency after which Pelosi would resign as president allowing Hillary to take the White House which alluded her grasp in 2016.