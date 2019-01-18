Exclusive: Washington Post Working With Mueller Inquisition to Frame Roger Stone & Alex Jones

RELATED: Roger Stone Warns of Deep State Coup to Install Pelosi Then Hillary as President

The Washington Post is set to publish a false story claiming that Jerome Corsi was hired by Infowars at the behest of Roger Stone as part of a “hush money” operation and that this is a line of inquiry for the Mueller investigation into Russian collusion.

Corsi is under investigation for information alleging that he possessed advance knowledge that WikiLeaks had hacked the emails of John Podesta and passed this information on to Stone.

In an email sent yesterday to lawyer Marc Randazza, the Washington Post’s Rosalind Helderman states, “I’ve been able to confirm that Robert Mueller’s investigators have been asking witnesses about the financial relationship between Infowars and Jerome Corsi and Roger Stone’s role in helping Corsi get his Infowars job.”

Asking why Infowars hired Corsi, Helderman states, “Mueller seems to be exploring that the job was hush money in some way.”

Corsi was hired by Infowars in January 2017 to set up a Washington bureau. His contract renewed in January 2018 but then the relationship was ended in June 2018. Corsi was paid routine 6 months severance pay.

Corsi was hired at a time when the Roger Stone-Corsi conspiracy theory nexus tied to Wikileaks was not even being circulated. Corsi was fired because of his failure to adequately establish a Washington bureau, his failure to maintain White House press credentials, and his generally poor work performance.

Infowars hiring Corsi had nothing whatsoever to do with Wikileaks or any kind of “hush money” operation, which is an absurd claim. He was hired to establish a DC presence for Infowars. This took place almost two years before Corsi was subpoenaed to testify in the Special Counsel investigation.

This false report shows the lengths the media and the Mueller investigation is prepared to go to in order to frame Roger Stone and Alex Jones.

The Washington Post is trying to spin standard severance pay as proof of some sort of ‘collusion’ – with no evidence whatsoever to back it up.

The idea that Alex Jones and his father, Dr. David Jones, would be engaged in such a scheme is completely ludicrous.

The witch hunt against prominent Trump supporters in the media is intensifying, with attempts to entrap innocent people becoming routine. Many have buckled under the pressure, but Jones and Stone refuse to back down.

The move represents a huge inquisition and an effort to set up and persecute any prominent supporter of Trump or anyone in his orbit in anticipation of impeaching Trump himself.

Comment by Roger Stone;