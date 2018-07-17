Young Republicans Dumped At A ‘Random’ Gas Station By Anti-Trump Uber Driver Speak Out

WATCH:

It ain’t easy being a conservative these days. New reports are popping up every week about conservatives being denied service at restaurants and now even from a ride-sharing company solely because of their political beliefs.

Six Republican campaign volunteers have a similar story. They say they were kicked out of an Uber on Saturday in Raleigh, North Carolina, as their driver told them “welcome to the resistance.”

Mary Russell, a volunteer, and Chris Godbey, the Executive Director of the Young Republicans National Federation, sat down with the Daily Caller to share their horrifying experience.

Their crime? Talking politics amongst themselves in front of their driver — who apparently didn’t agree with their political views.

Read more