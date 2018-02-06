Execute Order 666: Stock Market Plunge Globalist Signal To Trump?

Last Friday, the Dow Jones industrial average plunged 666 points amid interest rate fears and news of the FISA memo’s release.

Ominous? Yes. Coincidence? Maybe not.

On Monday, the Dow dropped 1,175 points (4.6%), the biggest single day selloff in history.

Conservative radio host Michael Savage surmised the globalists were behind the market shakeups because the FISA memo story is gaining steam and they need to hurt Trump where he’s strongest: the economy.

“The establishment, meaning the ‘Deep State,’ call it whatever you want, went into overdrive to destroy Trump, or try to destroy him, where he is strongest, because they couldn’t get him where they thought he was weakest,” Savage said Monday.

Economist Peter Schiff said the Federal Reserve may be attempting to destroy the “Trump effect” that’s been rallying the stock market for the last year.

“Maybe the Fed would be happy to see a bear market that could be blamed on Trump,” Shiff said in an interview with The Street.

“We’ve had a huge move up since the election of Trump even though prior to the election the expectation was if Trump won it [would be a disaster for markets].”

Are the globalists playing their last hand out of desperation?

Intelligence insider known as QAnon recently posted on 8chan suggesting the globalists’ next move was to rattle the stock market to send a signal to Trump they are still in control.

“[666]. Signal to POTUS they control the market? Signal? Threat? Welcome to the global war.”

Interestingly, QAnon also points out the Rothschild banking family has been selling off their properties and investment holdings like Apache Co. at about the same time as the recent market volatility.

“This type of transaction happens once in a century in a family like the Rothschilds,” Austrian real estate broker Klaus Bischof told Bloomberg last week.

The so-called “Nunes Memo” currently rocking Washington is ripping back the curtain of Deep State secrecy and the establishment has gone into overdrive trying to discredit it.

Despite the corporate media’s best attempts to distract and disinform, the revelations from the memo are only getting more traction.

Is the stock market plunge an attempt by the globalists to get off the subject of the memo and DoJ/FBI corruption?

