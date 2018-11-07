Execution Method Challenge: Kavanaugh’s First Death Penalty Case

Image Credits: Phil Roeder, Flickr.

Newly minted justice Brett Kavanaugh heard oral arguments Tuesday morning in his first death penalty case, a controversial subject that is almost perpetually before the High Court.

The case, Bucklew v. Precythe, is the latest of many appeals by multiple murderer Russell Bucklew to delay his execution—he was convicted and sentenced to death more than 20 years ago. This latest appeal (called an “as applied” challenge) is concerned with the method of execution used by the state of Missouri as applied to Bucklew but represents yet another instance of the Supreme Court’s justices being forced to grapple with the strange contours of lethal injection.

Bucklew suffers from a rare disease called cavernous hemangioma, which “has caused unstable, blood-filled tumors to grow in his head, neck, and throat.” These tumors are known to burst, causing Bucklew’s airways to be flooded. He argues there is a very real risk that while undergoing lethal injection, one will burst, causing him to effectively drown on the table, a fate he contends violates the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Georgia's Stacey Abrams Refuses to Concede

Georgia’s Stacey Abrams Refuses to Concede

Government
Comments
Stone: What Happens with Mueller Persecution Post-Election

Stone: What Happens with Mueller Persecution Post-Election

Government
Comments

BUSTED! Dem Candidates Caught Electioneering Within 100 Feet of Polling Location

Government
Comments

Voting Machines Breaking Across Country

Government
Comments

Abrams: Banning Guns No Different Than Banning Radar Detectors

Government
Comments

Comments