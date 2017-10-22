Executive Order: Trump To Recall 1,000 Retired Air Force Pilots Back Into Service

In an unexpected development, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order allowing the Air Force to recall up to 1,000 retired pilots to address what the Pentagon has decribed as “an acute shortage of pilots,” Fox News reported.

The order, which Trump signed Friday, amends an emergency declaration signed by George W. Bush in the days after the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks. The Air Force is only allowed to recall up to 25 pilots under current law. The order signed by Trump temporarily removes that cap for all branches of the military.

A Pentagon spokesman, Navy Cmdr. Gary Ross, said in a statement that the Air Force is currently “short approximately 1,500 pilots of its requirements.” That number includes approximately 1,200 fighter pilots.

“We anticipate that the Secretary of Defense will delegate the authority to the Secretary of the Air Force to recall up to 1,000 retired pilots for up to 3 years,” Ross said.

“The pilot supply shortage is a national level challenge that could have adverse effects on all aspects of both the government and commercial aviation sectors for years to come.”

Currently, the Air Force has no plans to take advantage of the recall.

“The Air Force does not currently intend to recall retired pilots to address the pilot shortage. We appreciate the authorities and flexibility delegated to us,” Ann Stefanek, an Air Force spokeswoman, told Fox News.

Now, the question is, will the order inspire some retired pilots to come out of retirement voluntarily, like this guy.

Read the full text of the order below: