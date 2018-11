Exercise makes drug addicts less susceptible to succumbing to the cues that trigger a relapse, a new study suggests.

Where an addict normally uses drugs, the people an addict uses drugs with and the paraphernalia they use to consume the drugs all act as cues that can derail an addict’s recovery process.

A study published in the journal ACS Omega has found that exercise changes the peptides in the brain, giving drug addicts more power to fight cravings.

