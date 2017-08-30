Exoplanet-Hunters Detect Two New “Warm Jupiters”

Image Credits: NASA.

The study of extra-solar planets has turned up some rather interesting candidates in the past few years.

As of August 1st, 2017, a total of 3,639 exoplanets have been discovered in 2,729 planetary systems and 612 multiple planetary systems. Many of these discoveries have challenged conventional thinking about planets, especially where their sizes and distances from their suns are concerned.

According to a study by an international team of astronomers, the latest exoplanet discoveries are in keeping with this trend. Known as EPIC 211418729b and EPIC 211442297b, these two gas giants orbit stars that are located about 1569 and 1360 light-years from Earth (respectively) and are similar in size to Jupiter. Combined with their relatively close orbit to their stars, the team has designated them as “Warm Jupiters”.

The study, titled “EPIC 211418729b and EPIC 211442297b: Two Transiting Warm Jupiters“, recently appeared online. Led by Avi Shporer – a postdoctoral scholar with the Geological and Planetary Sciences (GPS) division at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) – the team relied on data from the Kepler and K2 missions, and follow-up observations with multiple ground-based telescopes, to determine the sizes, masses and orbits of these planets.

Read more


Related Articles

You Won't Believe How They Use Your Data: Uber Says They're Changing Their Data Mining

You Won’t Believe How They Use Your Data: Uber Says They’re Changing Their Data Mining

Science & Tech
Comments
Distant Galaxy Sends Out 15 High-energy Radio Bursts

Distant Galaxy Sends Out 15 High-energy Radio Bursts

Science & Tech
Comments

Emergency! Purge Of Conservative Sites and Platforms Has Begun

Science & Tech
Comments

Alex Jones Talks Gay Frogs With Top CEO

Science & Tech
Comments

Uber to kill feature that tracks users after rides

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments