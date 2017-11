Thanksgiving 2017 is looking to be bigger than ever and not just because of the excess traffic on the roads.

Experts are predicting huge flash travel sales for Cyber Monday and Travel Deal Tuesday this year, with some companies kicking off the deals as early as Black Friday.

And while the shopping bonanza seems to be getting bigger every year, that doesn’t guarantee you a deal. Here’s how to keep a cool head and snag that Italian vacation you always wanted, for half the price.

