Expedited Deportations Likely to Expand Under Trump

The Department of Homeland Security is weighing a new policy that would allow for the expedited deportation of illegal immigrants.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement already has this power under current law. The Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996gave ICE the power to expedite deportations of illegal immigrants detained anywhere in the country as long as they have been residing in the U.S. for less than two years.

However, President George W. Bush altered this policy’s implementation, making it so that expedited deportations could only occur when someone was detained within 100 miles of the border less than 14 days after they arrived in the U.S. The Obama administration retained this policy.

This unjustified change severely limited the ability of the department to expedite deportations, essentially giving many illegal immigrants a free pass if they could get past the border and into the interior of the country.

