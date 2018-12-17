Expert: Bitcoin Soon "Worthless"

Image Credits: BTC Keychain, Flickr.

Bitcoin is finished, according to one of the industry’s most influential figures.

Colorful Canadian Calvin Ayre, founder of Bitcoin Cash and now one of the figureheads of BTC Satoshi Vision, says the flagship cryptocurrency will become worthless in 2019. In an exclusive interview with Express.co.uk, the controversial character believes bitcoin is being purposely driven into the ground and will almost cease to exist next year. He said: “I’m afraid I am predicting it to go to zero value as it has no utility, it does not do anything and they intentionally are anti-scaling. “Bitcoin, the technology and economic model, are alive and well with Bitcoin SV (Satoshi Vision) and is going to have an amazing year.”

Last month, billionaire Mr. Ayre forced the hard fork – splitting one currency into two separate new ones – of his Bitcoin Cash (BCH) – a crypto he launched in 2017.

