Expert: European Leaders “Giving Away” Continent

Image Credits: Adrian Dennis / Getty.

Many European leaders are “giving away” the continent to anyone who comes here, British journalist Douglas Murray, author of “The Strange Death of Europe,” told Hungarian public news channel M1.

Murray said that many European politicians are cowards, who couldn’t resist the opinion of the minority – a striking example of Angela Merkel and her response to the migration crisis.

He stressed that Europeans shouldn’t be hostile towards every migrant or refugee, but the borders shouldn’t disappear, we shouldn’t give everyone the right to make Europe their home.

Read more


Related Articles

Critics Can't Argue Against Hungary's Nationalist Success

Critics Can’t Argue Against Hungary’s Nationalist Success

Globalism
Comments
Revenge: MKULTRA Victims Plan Class-Action Suit Against Government

Revenge: MKULTRA Victims Plan Class-Action Suit Against Government

Globalism
Comments

Greek Official Arrested for Providing Migrants Fake Documents

Globalism
Comments

Grooming Alert: Do Not Take Your Kids to the Show Dogs Movie

Globalism
Comments

Girls Fearing FGM Advised to Put Spoon in Underwear to Alert Airport Staff

Globalism
Comments

Comments