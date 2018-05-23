Expert: European Leaders “Giving Away” Continent

Many European leaders are “giving away” the continent to anyone who comes here, British journalist Douglas Murray, author of “The Strange Death of Europe,” told Hungarian public news channel M1.

Murray said that many European politicians are cowards, who couldn’t resist the opinion of the minority – a striking example of Angela Merkel and her response to the migration crisis.

He stressed that Europeans shouldn’t be hostile towards every migrant or refugee, but the borders shouldn’t disappear, we shouldn’t give everyone the right to make Europe their home.

