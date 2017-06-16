Expert Reveals why F-35 is 'one of the greatest boondoggles in history'

flickr, 39955793@N07.

The F-35 was billed as a fighter jet that could do almost everything the U.S. military desired, serving the Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy – and even Britain’s Royal Air Force and Royal Navy – all in one aircraft design.

It’s supposed to replace and improve upon several current – and aging – aircraft types with widely different missions.

It’s marketed as a cost-effective, powerful multi-role fighter airplane significantly better than anything potential adversaries could build in the next two decades.

But it’s turned out to be none of those things.

