Expert: Swedish Bombings Not Matched by Any Industrialised Country

An analyst at Sweden’s National Bomb Guard has claimed that the growing explosion and bombing phenomenon in the country is not matched by any other industrialised nation.

Analyst Ylva Ehrlin said that between January and October, the southern region of Sweden had seen 71 separate explosions, more than double the number from the previous year’s 34 incidents, Swedish broadcaster SVT reports.

“We have ten million people in Sweden, but I have not found any equivalent of this level of explosions in any industrialised country,” Ehrlin told the broadcaster.

“What is dangerous is that the user of the explosives probably does not possess the knowledge of how dangerous they are and how sensitive the substances are,” she added.

The comments come in the wake of the latest explosion to rock the country in the city of Helsingborg during the early hours of Thursday morning.

