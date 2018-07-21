Expert: Trump Poised To Take Control Of The Federal Reserve

President Donald Trump has multiple reasons as to why he should take control of the Federal Reserve.

He will do so both because he can and because his broader policies argue that he should do so. The president is anti-overregulating American industry.

The Fed is a leader in pushing stringent regulation on the nation. By raising interest rates and stopping the growth in the money supply it stands in the way of further growth in the American economy.

First, He Can

The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve is required to have seven members. It has three. Two of the current governors were put into their position by President Trump. Two more have been nominated by the president and are awaiting confirmation by the Senate.

