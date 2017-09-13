Expert Warns Congress: Obamacare in Partial Death Spiral

An expert warned lawmakers that the Affordable Care Act is in a partial actuarial death spiral with large proportions of those below 200 percent of the federal poverty level enrolling.

At a Senate Finance Committee hearing on Tuesday, Avik Roy, president at the Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity, explained how Obamacare’s individual mandate didn’t do much to force individuals to sign up for health care coverage.

“Most independent research finds that the individual mandate is not doing much to drive the uninsured to enroll in the ACA’s exchanges,” Roy explained. “While a heavily coercive and strictly enforced individual mandate could drive Americans to participate in the ACA’s high-cost market, the actual individual mandate stipulated in the ACA contains numerous loopholes and exemptions, with weak penalties for noncompliance.”

