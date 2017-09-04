Experts: China should halt crude oil exports to North Korea

Image Credits: Glenn Euloth / Flickr.

China should stop exporting crude oil to North Korea after the reclusive nation defied the international community by testing a nuclear bomb on Sunday despite numerous international trade sanctions, experts told CNBC.

“If China decides to cut off that vital supply of crude oil going to North Korea, there will be an immediate and pretty costly impact on the economy,” said Scott Seaman, director for Asia at geopolitical consultancy Eurasia Group.

The move, if implemented, would have a major impact on North Korea’s military and transport operations, Seaman told CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”

