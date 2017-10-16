Experts: DACA Poses National Security Risks

As Congress debates amnesty for the so-called “dreamers” — beneficiaries of the Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors (DREAM) Act — some advocates of tighter immigration enforcement urge lawmakers to address an issue that has hardly been considered: national security.

While four out of five people who received protection under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program were born in Mexico, a small number come from countries that could pose security concerns because they are state sponsors of terrorism, or have governments too weak to provide relevant information to U.S. authorities.

