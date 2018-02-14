Experts fear US losing ground to China on AI

China’s public intention to become the world leader in the development of artificial intelligence has many in the United States questioning what the U.S. government is doing to protect the country’s dominant position in the AI race.

U.S. technology companies, such as Google, Facebook and Apple, still lead foreign rivals in AI technology. But some observers say the U.S. government has sat on the sidelines. In November, recently retired Alphabet chairman Eric Schmidt said the federal government needs to “get its act together” on AI.

Schmidt isn’t alone. In Washington, lawmakers say the White House needs to step up its AI policy.

“We don’t have a national strategy. The people who should be leading the national strategy are the White House,” said Rep. John Delaney (D-Md.), co-chairman of the Congressional Artificial Intelligence Caucus. “China has a national strategy.”

