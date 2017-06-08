Experts Urge Better Treatment, Drug-Prevention Programs to Combat Opioid Crisis

A panel of scholars discussed implementing better treatment, increased data collection, and more drug-prevention programs to combat America’s growing opioid crisis at an American Enterprise Institute presentation on Wednesday.

The panel focused on the efforts made against opioid abuse in Arizona, where Republican Gov. Doug Ducey declared a state of emergency Monday because of a glut of recent opioid overdoses.

Danny Seiden, deputy chief of staff to the Arizona governor, said that more than two Arizonans die each day from opioid overdose and that up to this point, the government has been unable to collect data fast enough to handle the problem effectively.

“The governor has declared a state of emergency because it grants the state special powers to collect data, as well as special rulemaking authority,” Seiden said. “We’re starting to treat this like an actual epidemic.”

