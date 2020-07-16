Explosions Rock Ammo Dump of US-Backed Militia in Northeast Syria - Report

Image Credits: Twitter screenshot.

The oil-rich eastern Syrian provinces of al-Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor have been rife with tensions in recent months amid competing claims for control by the Damascus government, the US-allied majority Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Turkey-backed militants, and remnants of the Daesh (ISIS)* terrorist group.

Several explosions rocked SDF facilities including an ammunition dump in the city of al-Hasakah, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) has reported, citing local civilian sources.

The initial blast was said to have taken place at around 8 pm Wednesday in the neighbourhood of Mesherfeh in the city’s western outskirts, with several more explosions said to have followed shortly thereafter.


Sources said the blasts led to the tightening of security in the city, including low-altitude helicopter flights over al-Hasakah.

It’s estimated that as many as 10 militiamen were wounded.

Al-Mayadeen TV reported that one of the explosions targeted the SDF’s regional headquarters.



No group has taken responsibility for the blast, although Kurdish activists suspect a Turkish drone may have been involved. The SDF is known to be in active conflict with Turkey-backed militants who are stationed in the north of the al-Hasakah region. Remnants of the Daesh terrorist group, which the Kurdish militia has also fought, are also known to be active in the area.

Earlier this week, Syrian media reported that the SDF’s US allies had brought additional reinforcements and logistical materials to al-Hasakah after the militia had reinforced its positions in a number of government buildings in the regional capital.

The SDF and US forces have not commented on the incidents.

Control of northeastern Syria is divided between the Syrian Army, the SDF and its US allies, as well as Turkey-backed militants who entered the region during Ankara’s abortive invasion in late 2019. The regions of al-Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor contain the vast majority of Syria’s oil wealth, and Damascus sees their return as a key source of funds for reconstruction. The Trump administration, meanwhile, has repeatedly voiced its plans to “keep” Syria’s oil, and to prevent it from falling into the hands of either the Syrian government or Daesh.


Joel Skousen joins The Alex Jones Show to urge President Trump to take action against phony testing being used to inflate COVID-19 numbers in an effort to spread fear and push the public into consenting to medical tyranny.

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get up to 60% off on our hottest products today!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

China Summons US Ambassador Over Trump's Latest Hong Kong Policy

China Summons US Ambassador Over Trump’s Latest Hong Kong Policy

World at War
Comments
US Imposing Sanctions on Some Huawei Employees

US Imposing Sanctions on Some Huawei Employees

World at War
Comments

Trump Signs Bill Stripping Hong Kong of Preferential Treatment to Punish China

World at War
Comments

China Lashes Out at US Over Pompeo’s “Maritime Empire” Accusation

World at War
Comments

Seven Crashes in Sixty Days: Why Are America’s Fighter Jets Crashing?

World at War
Comments

Comments