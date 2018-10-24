Secret Service Intercepts Suspicious Packages Sent to Obama, Hillary Clinton

Federal police and Secret Service are investigating a suspicious package found near the home of former US President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary in Chappaqua, in upstate New York.

According to NBC News, the package may contain a pipe bomb similar to one found in the mailbox of billionaire George Soros’ home in the same country days earlier.

A New York Times source said an explosive device indeed was found in the package, but no official confirmation was immediately available.

The newspaper said a technician who screens mail for the couple found the bomb and it’s apparently similar to the one sent to Soros and to the office of former President Barack Obama.

In Soros’ case, an employee noticed the package and called the police, who alerted federal law enforcement. Investigators discovered a pipe bomb inside the package and detonated it as a precaution.

