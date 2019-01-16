Explosive Interview: Man Who Predicted Islamic Invasion Of Europe Tells What’s Coming Next

The former editor-in-chief of Breitbart News London has warned for years about the Islamic invasion of Europe and has since been proven right.

Raheem Kassam joins Alex Jones to break down how Europe has given in to the globalists’ policies.

With Europeans standing up to the globalists via Brexit and the Yellow Vest protests, the future of the continent looks to be filled with conflict.

The fact that the people are waking up to the elite’s agenda is encouraging, but many wonder if it’s too late to save Western civilization.

Jones and Kassam discuss the steps that need to be taken if the West is going to survive.

In the following segment, Infowars Europe editor Dan Lyman also dissects the Islamification of Europe and explains how it has played a major role in the populist revolutions against the EU.

Lyman shows how the undocumented migrant masses, the new ‘citizenry’, also bring with them death, rape, murder, Sharia Law and their caliphate.

