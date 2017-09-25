Infowars reporter Millie Weaver exposes a meeting in Berkeley, CA where high-level communist leaders wargame and raise funds for BAMN (By Any Means Necessary), RefuseFascism.org, and other anarcho-communist agitprop organizations. While Millie records them analyzing recent footage taken of Milo Yiannopoulos, they begin to panic realizing she’s capturing their faces on camera. She’s told that these old timers have links to the former Soviet Union and that Infowars needs to investigate further into their clandestine ties to UC Berkeley administrators, faculty, and students.


