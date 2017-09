To protect Big Pharma from being overwhelmed with lawsuits over vaccine damage, the federal government gave THEM immunity and created “Office of Special Masters of the U.S. Court of Federal Claims.” It’s commonly known as “The Vaccine Court” but they don’t want you to know it exists, don’t want you to even know vaccines the harm, and the court is a kangaroo sham. Jeffrey Jaxen explains how the public is nevertheless awakening to the harm done by vaccines, especially HPV & Flu.