Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi are afraid.

They are terrified of the very underbelly of evil lurking amongst their party that has grown on their arrogant watch.

Now, that unchecked malevolence threatens to swallow them and every moderate remnant of an American institution.

Who is “the squad” and how have they risen to power brandishing the very socialist philosophy that opposes American values?

Will they implode or will they rise?