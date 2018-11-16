Exposure to Traffic Noise Boosts Risk of Obesity

Image Credits: Sam Valadi / Flickr.

Long-term exposure to road traffic noise is associated with increased risk of obesity. This was the conclusion of a study involving the participation of the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), a research center supported by the “la Caixa” Banking Foundation. The study has been published in Environment International.

The authors of this study wanted to find out whether new research would confirm the results of the few earlier studies that had demonstrated associations between traffic noise and several markers for obesity. To do this, they studied 3796 adults who took part in the population-based Swiss SAPALDIA cohort study and had attended at least two follow-up visits between 2001 and 2011. The study is based on objective measures, such as the participants’ weight, height, body mass index, waist circumference, and abdominal fat. These data were analyzed together with estimates of exposure to transportation noise developed in the context of the Swiss SiRENE project.

“Our analysis shows that people exposed to the highest levels of traffic noise are at greater risk of being obese” explains ISGlobal research Maria Foraster, first author of the study. “For example, we observed that a 10 dB increase in mean noise level was associated with a 17% increase in obesity.”

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Social Isolation Increases Risk of Death "From All Causes"

Social Isolation Increases Risk of Death “From All Causes”

Health
Comments
Sucking on Your Baby’s Pacifier Good for Their Health - Study

Sucking on Your Baby’s Pacifier Good for Their Health – Study

Health
Comments

Aluminum “Safety” Info Debunked – Report

Health
Comments

Taking a Warm Bath Lowers Blood Sugar, Fights Inflammation – Study

Health
Comments

Mass HPV Vaccination Plan for the U.S.

Health
Comments

Comments