Extinction Delusion: Grunyons Season 1 Finale

This is the climatic conclusion to the fast-paced Season 1 of Grunyons. What started off as two dudes debunking snipes and Melinda Gates has turned into an all onslaught of cancel culture, racism, social media, Chinese slave-made smart phones and a woke-ass Karen talk show.

Be sure to catch up on all the Grunyons episodes:

Karen Canceled: Grunyons Episode 7



Race-a-saures Rampage Episode 6



Mendicide Monster: Grunyons Episode 5



NeighHigh Bunion: Grunyons Episode 4



Planet Boogaloo: Grunyons Episode 3



KARENHEIT 451 : Grunyons Episode 2



Gates of Hell: Grunyons Episode 1



