"Extraordinary Black Trans Woman" Crashes CNN LGBTQ Town Hall

CNN found to its cost that no matter how hard you virtue signal, you can never be woke enough after a self-described “extraordinary black trans woman” hijacked an LGBTQ town hall event.

The event, held in Minnesota, was basically four hours of the Democratic candidates trying to pander to identity politics.

However, the show was briefly derailed when a woman who described herself as an “extraordinary black trans woman” snatched the mic from a mom and her trans child (yes really) to go on an unhinged rant.

“Black trans women are being killed in this country and CNN you have erased black trans women for the last time – black trans women are dying our lives matter!” said the individual, who it subsequently turned out was called ‘Blossom Seabrown’.

Watch the moment a black trans-woman, "Blossom," snatches the mic from a mom and her young trans child to accuse CNN of silencing trans people of color.

“I’m an extraordinary black trans woman and I deserve to be here,” screeched Blossom.

CNN host Don Lemon then hilariously tried to silence the woman by saying he wanted to ask her something before making sure he got the microphone back off her.

“No don’t come on the stage, don’t come on the stage,” cautioned Lemon.

Blossom then went on another rant about how black trans people were not being allowed to speak at the event and about the “erasure of black trans people” despite the fact that she had just been given the floor for two minutes.

That was by no means the only clown world highlight of the night.

Pete Buttigieg was also interrupted by protesters who shouted, “Trans people are dying – do something!”

Elizabeth Warren was asked a question by a 9-year-old transgender boy.

CNN invites 9-year-old transgender boy to ask Sen. Warren a question

CNN’s Chris Cuomo had to apologize after he responded to Kamala Harris announcing her pronouns as “she, her and hers” by responding, “Mine too!”

Cuomo had to apologize for this.

The entire farce was a pure joy to behold. I am sure Lemon and Cuomo are already looking forward to their next LGBTQ town hall.

