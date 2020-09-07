Eyewitness Told Security Guard Mohammad Agha About Manchester Suicide Bomber But Was “Fobbed Off”

An eyewitness said he tried to warn a security guard named Mohammad Agha about the suspicious behavior of Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi before the terrorist blew himself up, killing 22 people, but was “fobbed off.”

The concertgoer approached the suicide bomber shortly before the attack because he looked “out of place” at the Ariana Grande performance.

“It doesn’t look very good you know, you with a bag in a place like this. What are you doing?” he asked the terrorist.

“I’m waiting for somebody, mate. Have you got the time? What time is it?” replied Abedi.

The eyewitness said he then approached a security guard called Mohammad Agha 17 minutes before the detonation to report his suspicions but was “fobbed off.”

“Mr Agha then spoke to his colleague Kyle Lawler about the matter eight minutes before the bomb went off,” reports Sky News.

“But neither security control, nor anyone else, was informed about the suspicious activity.”

Both Lawler and Agha failed to properly inform security control.

“Why did Mohammed Agha and Kyle Lawler not inform the control room or anyone else between 10.14pm and 10.31pm about the report from witness A of a suspicious male, with backpack, on the mezzanine level of the city room?” asked Paul Greaney QC.

“If their failure to do so was culpable, was that the result of inadequate training and/or instruction or, instead, the consequence of individual error of ineptitude?”

Another woman interviewed by Sky News in the days after the attack also revealed that she reported a woman who was acting suspiciously and fidgeting with her bag to security but they did nothing.

“She was looking in the direction of where the explosion actually happened and smirking to herself all night,” said the woman, adding that the suspect spoke with a foreign accent.

The eyewitness said she was lectured by security for making the suspect feel “uncomfortable.” The suspect then disappeared minutes before the concert finished.

Abedi was a refugee rescued by the Royal Navy from the civil war in Libya in 2014.

“He boarded the HMS Enterprise in Tripoli in August 2014 with his younger brother Hashem and more than 100 other British citizens,” reported the Guardian.

A debate over the arrival of boat refugees, most of whom are economic migrants, has been raging over the summer after a record 400 migrants crossed the channel in a single day last week.

Over 7,500 migrants have arrived in the UK since January 2019. They are given a de facto Border Force taxi service before being loaded onto coaches and housed in hotels at taxpayer expense.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

ALERT!

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch.

I need you to sign up for my free newsletter here.

Also, I urgently need your financial support here.

———————————————————————————————————————

Take advantage of our most popular products at the Infowars Store right now!