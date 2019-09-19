Ezra Levant Offers $10,000 For Video of BlackFace Trudeau Singing 'Day-O'

It’s the most in-demand footage since the Zapruder film.

Rebel Media owner Ezra Levant has offered $10,000 for video of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau singing ‘Day-O’ in a fake Jamaican accent during his college days.

During his apology last night for appearing in a 2001 photo dressed as a dark-skinned Arab man, Trudeau was forced to acknowledge that it wasn’t the only time he’d blacked up.

He had also donned an afro and make-up to sing Harry Belafonte’s “Banana Boat Song (Day-O)” – a ditty about people in Jamaica loading bananas onto boats – during a talent show.

A photo of Trudeau performing the song has already emerged, but the footage – if it exists – is in even greater demand.

BOUNTY: I will pay $10,000 for video of Trudeau in blackface singing Day-O. E-mail in strict confidence [email protected] Don't give it to the CBC — they'll delete it. E-mail other tips, photos, for cash. It's four years too late, but let's finally vet the prime minister. pic.twitter.com/lSqGN6taM6 — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) September 19, 2019

“BOUNTY: I will pay $10,000 for video of Trudeau in blackface singing Day-O,” tweeted Rebel Media founder Ezra Levant.

“Don’t give it to the CBC — they’ll delete it,” he warned.

Looks like this isn’t going to blow over any time soon.

