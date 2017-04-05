F-16 Military Plane Crashes Near Joint Base Andrews: Sources

Image Credits: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

An F-16C military fighter jet crashed Wednesday morning two miles south of Joint Base Andrews, shaking homes in suburban Washington, D.C., and sending thick black smoke into the skies, military officials said.

The pilot ejected successfully in a wooded area of Clinton, Maryland, at around 9:15 a.m. ET and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Joint Base Andrews tweeted.

The base added that the single-engine jet, which is part of the D.C. Air National Guard’s 113th Wing, carried only one person — an update from earlier reports that a second person was on board.

“The aircraft was flying along with other DCANG aircraft in a routine training mission in the greater Washington area,” the base said.

Read more


Related Articles

Navy Veteran Has Dire Warning For The Public

Navy Veteran Has Dire Warning For The Public

Hot News
Comments
Please, Somebody Play the Race Card: 'Like white on (Susan) Rice'

Please, Somebody Play the Race Card: ‘Like white on (Susan) Rice’

Hot News
Comments

Gun Sales Have Fallen Since Obama Left Office

Hot News
Comments

Infowars Investigates Pedophilia In CA

Hot News
Comments

Trump Donates First Paycheck to National Park Service – Rabid Media Attacks

Hot News
Comments

Comments