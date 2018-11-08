F-35 Squadron Tests for Combat Deployments

Image Credits: Defense Imagery / Wiki.

The Air Force’s 388th Fighter Wing at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, pumped out 150 sorties in the past two weeks, in addition to the unit’s normal flying operations, to test their ability to operate the F-35A Lightning II in a deployed environment.

The Wing’s 4th Fighter Squadron and 4th Aircraft Maintenance Unit focused on combat operations and tactical scenarios involving aircraft battle damage, downed-pilot recovery and fighting in an environment with limited or no communications.

Hill Air Force Base will eventually be home to three F-35 fighter squadrons with a total of 78 aircraft by the end of 2019, according to a 388th Fighter Wing press release. The active-duty 388th Fighter Wing will fly and maintain the jets in partnership with the Air Force Reserve’s 419th Fighter Wing.

