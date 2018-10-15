F-35s Return to Flight After Worldwide Grounding

After a fuel tube problem sidelined all operational F-35 aircraft last week, more than 80 percent of jets have been cleared to return to flight, the F-35 joint program office stated Monday.

In an Oct. 15 statement, the JPO confirmed that all U.S. service and international partners have completed inspections of their F-35 inventories for faulty fuel tubes, and the aircraft that are not impacted by the bad tubes are back in flying status.

“The F-35 Joint Program Office continues to work closely with the military services to prioritize fuel tube replacements using the current spares inventory,” the JPO said. “Pratt & Whitney is rapidly procuring more parts to minimize the overall repair timeline for the remaining jets. Current inventory will restore about half of the impacted jets to flight operations, and the remaining aircraft are expected to be cleared for flight over the coming weeks.”

Read more