F-35s Return to Flight After Worldwide Grounding

Image Credits: flickr, [email protected].

After a fuel tube problem sidelined all operational F-35 aircraft last week, more than 80 percent of jets have been cleared to return to flight, the F-35 joint program office stated Monday.

In an Oct. 15 statement, the JPO confirmed that all U.S. service and international partners have completed inspections of their F-35 inventories for faulty fuel tubes, and the aircraft that are not impacted by the bad tubes are back in flying status.

“The F-35 Joint Program Office continues to work closely with the military services to prioritize fuel tube replacements using the current spares inventory,” the JPO said. “Pratt & Whitney is rapidly procuring more parts to minimize the overall repair timeline for the remaining jets. Current inventory will restore about half of the impacted jets to flight operations, and the remaining aircraft are expected to be cleared for flight over the coming weeks.”

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Syria Ready to Fight for Idlib If Jihadists Reject deal

Syria Ready to Fight for Idlib If Jihadists Reject deal

World at War
Comments
Oil priced $400 in yuan, Russian military base – Saudi insider says kingdom mulls 30 anti-US moves

Oil priced $400 in yuan, Russian military base – Saudi insider says kingdom mulls 30 anti-US moves

World at War
Comments

Jordan, Syria to Reopen Border

World at War
Comments

Iran Prez: US Wants “Regime change”

World at War
Comments

Saudi Arabia rejects ‘threats’ of sanctions over missing journalist

World at War
Comments

Comments