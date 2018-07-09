Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Watch Now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Media Inquiries
Affiliates
Contributors
Social Media
Subscribe
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
F*** Hollywood, F*** Pedophiles
A message for the global elite
The Alex Jones Show -
July 9, 2018
Comments
Alex Jones has had it with the pedophile elite in Hollywood.
Get Informed
Sign up for our free newsletter so that you can get around the censors no matter how much they try to block our information. Get up-to-the-minute news updates, videos, and other exclusives.
Related Articles
Does Louis Farrakhan Support Donald Trump?
Special Reports
Comments
Communist China Launches Military Attacks On The US, Plans To Prepare For Collapse
Special Reports
Comments
VINDICATED: Roger Stone Reports The Russian Collusion Case Is Dismissed
Special Reports
Comments
Fearing Termination, Mueller Plans To Pass Off His Fake Investigation To Ensure Its Execution
Special Reports
Comments
NATO Isn’t Underfunded — It’s Obsolete
Special Reports
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.